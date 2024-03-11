5 gastroenterology practices to know

Here are five gastroenterology groups that have made headlines recently:

1. Pen Bay Gastroenterology (Rockport, Maine). This practice recently expanded its staff with the additions of gastroenterologist Eric Elton, MD, and nurse practitioner Amber Mastronardi, MSN, RN, which are part of a larger effort by MaineHealth and Pen Bay to increase access to GI care. Since Dr. Elton's addition in January, wait times for routine colonoscopies have been cut in half.

2. The University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha). The medical center added Fedja Rochling, MD, as its division chief of gastroenterology and hepatology after the center's former GI and hepatology chief, Peter Mannon, MD, stepped away from his role to focus on his position as director of the Frederick F. Paustian Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center and other professional endeavors.

3. Gastroenterology and Nutrition Specialists (Orlando, Fla.). The practice recently finalized a partnership with Gastro Health, a leading GI group in the U.S. with more than 400 physicians and 150 locations.

4. Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates (Omaha, Neb.). The group recently entered into a partnership with Atlantic, Iowa-based Cass Health that will bring two of Midwest's gastroenterologists to Cass monthly to treat patients with various conditions and perform colonoscopies and EGD procedures.

5. Florida Digestive Health Specialists (Bradenton). This practice added ambulatory cloud EHR eClinicalWorks' AI tools and virtual scribe Sunoh.ai to assist with patient information charting and streamlined workflows. EClinicalWorks tools include generative AI models enabling a conversational EHR and image AI assistants to facilitate document recognition routing for incoming faxes. Sunoh.ai is designed to accelerate clinical documentation for the system.