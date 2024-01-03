5 gastroenterology leaders to know

Here are the leaders of five gastroenterology associations to know:

Jennifer Christie, MD. President of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. In addition to her role at the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Dr. Christie is the division director of gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. She previously served as executive associate division director of gastroenterology at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.

Eileen Dauz, BSN, RN. Society of Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates. Ms. Dauz is a clinical nurse manager at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital in Virginia. She has served at Sentara Healthcare since 2020.

Barbara Jung, MD. President of the American Gastroenterological Association. Dr. Jung is the 118th president of the American Gastroenterological Association. She is also the past president of the Gastroenterology Research Group.

Jonathan Leighton, MD. President of the American College of Gastroenterology. In addition to his role at the American College of Gastroenterology, Dr. Leighton is the medical director in the office of patient experience at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. He has served in various positions at Mayo Clinic for more than 16 years.

Patricia Sylla, MD. President of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons. In addition to her role at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, Dr. Sylla is a professor of surgery and system chief of the division of colon and rectal surgery at the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City. Her research interests include surgical innovations, minimally invasive treatment of colon and rectal cancer, and colorectal anastomotic leaks.