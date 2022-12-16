5 gastroenterology industry numbers to know

Here are five numbers gastroenterologists should know:

16.2 percent: The percentage by which gastroenterologist productivity dropped from March 2020 to March 2022, according to Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report."

32 percent: The percentage of gastroenterology cases performed at ASCs, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. Gastroenterology is the most-represented specialty among ASCs.

$1,079: The average net revenue of gastroenterology cases in ASCs, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

1,630: The expected shortage of gastroenterologists by 2025, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."

$453,000: The average annual salary for gastroenterologists, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."