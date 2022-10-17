5 gastroenterology ASCs to know

From an Arizona practice to a California endoscopy center, here are five gastroenterology and endoscopy ASCs to know.

1. United Gastroenterologists (Temecula, Calif.): United Gastroenterologists is a California-based practice affiliated with UC San Diego Health. It has 62 locations, with seven being ASCs.

2. Arizona Digestive Health (Scottsdale): Arizona Digestive Health was rated the No. 2 ASC in California in 2021 per U.S. News. It has 10 locations and two ASCs.

3. Santa Rosa (Calif.) Surgery and Endoscopy Center: Santa Rosa is a state-of-the-art accredited ASC associated with Sacramento-based Sutter Health.

4. Gastroenterology of the Rockies (Lakewood, Colo.): Gastroenterology of the Rockies has seven locations throughout the state, including an ASC endoscopy center in Lakewood.

5. Atlanta Gastroenterology-Northern Crescent Endoscopy: Atlanta Gastroenterology has over 30 practices and 14 endoscopy centers across the state. It is owned by United Digestive, and its endoscopy ASC was rated one of the top ASCs in Georgia by U.S. News.