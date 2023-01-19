5 gastroenterology ASCs to know

Here are five ASCs specializing in gastroenterology that were among Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023" list:

Tucson (Ariz.) Gastroenterology Specialists PC. Tucson Gastroenterology Specialists specializes in a variety of digestive health conditions including colon cancer screening and early detection and hemorrhoid treatment. The center employs three board-certified gastroenterologists.

Northern Crescent Endoscopy (Atlanta). Northern Crescent Endoscopy is a member of Atlanta Gastroenterology, a part of United Digestive. It offers colonoscopies, flexible sigmoidoscopies, hemorrhoid bandings and upper GI endoscopies.

Penn Gastroenterology Pennsylvania Hospital. Penn Gastroenterology is part of Penn Medicine in Philadelphia. It employs doctors from a variety of Penn's programs, including the gastrointestinal cancer and inflammatory bowel diseases programs.

Charlotte (N.C.) Gastroenterology and Hepatology-Randolph Road Office. The Randolph Road Office is part of Charlotte Gastroenterology and Hepatology, which has seven offices treating patients with digestive health and liver conditions in the Charlotte area.



Dublin (Ohio) Endoscopy Center. Dublin Endoscopy Center is part of Ohio Gastroenterology Group, which has five endoscopy centers in Ohio. The group specializes in a variety of services and conditions, including liver and inflammatory bowel diseases.