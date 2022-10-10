5 gastroenterologists to know

Here are five physicians to know who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Megan Adams, MD. Gastroenterology Clinic at the Taubman Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.). Dr. Adams serves as an assistant professor in the division of gastroenterology at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor. Her research has been published in JAMA, JAMA Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology.

Ardalan Babaknia, MD, PhD. United Gastroenterologists (Irvine, Calif.). Dr. Babaknia has performed more than 50,000 colonoscopies and endoscopies in the last 30 years. He has experience in managing peptic ulcer disease and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Lanre Jimoh, MD. Carolina Digestive Health Associates (Charlotte, N.C.). Dr. Jimoh specializes in colon cancer screenings and treating patients with acid reflux and Barrett's esophagus. He is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Phillip Krmpotich, MD. Gastroenterology Associates (Casper, Wyo.). Dr. Krmpotich has been practicing at Gastroenterology Associates since 1996. He is also the Medical Director at Sterling Surgical Center in Casper.

Ana Tuyama, MD. New York Gastroenterology Associates (New York City). Dr. Tuyama has published twelve peer-reviewed scientific articles and book chapters. Her research focuses on virology, metabolism and obesity.