5 gastroenterologists making headlines

From the next editor-in-chief of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy to Gastro Health's newly appointed COO, here are five gastroenterologists Becker's has reported on since May 9:

1. John Carethers, MD, began his tenure as president of the American Gastroenterological Association Institute.

2. Denver-based Gastro Care Partners, a provider of gastroenterology and ancillary patient treatment services, selected Douglas Adler, MD, as the next editor-in-chief of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

3. The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons United Kingdom named Dr. Aamir Ghafoor its PACES Champion 2021 and the best examiner in the world.

4. The GI Research Foundation has given the Joseph B. Kirsner Award to David Rubin, MD.

5. Gastro Health selected Alan Oliver as the platform's new COO.