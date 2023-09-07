5 ASCs with the highest volume of colonoscopies

Out-of-pocket costs for colonoscopies remain high for patients, even in the ASC setting, with costs sometimes ranging between $1,250 and $4,800, according to data from Definitive Healthcare.

Here are the five ASCs that perform the most colonoscopies yearly based on the volume of claims, according to data from Definitive Healthcare and SurgeryCenterView last updated in October 2022:

1. Facey Medical Group - Mission Hills (Calif.) Endoscopy Center

2. The Surgery Center at Orthopedic Associates (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.)

3. Southern Illinois Orthopedic Center (Herrin)

4. Weil Foot and Ankle Surgical Center (Des Plaines, Ill.)

5. The Surgery Center at Woodlands (Pensacola, Fla.)