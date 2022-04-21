4 trends propelling gastroenterology forward

Jason Richardson, CEO of Gastroenterology of the Rockies in Louisville, Colo., spoke with Becker's to discuss what trends are positively affecting the gastroenterology industry.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: What trends are saving GI?

Jason Richardson: ​Not sure that GI needs or needed saving; however, there are a few tailwinds that are favorable for this specialty. First, the U.S. The Preventive Service Task Force releasing their final recommendation on screening colorectal cancer starting at age 45 is favorable and will certainly save lives. Secondly, the U.S. aging demographics will also certainly be favorable to the GI specialty for those seeking preventive screening colonoscopies and therapeutic treatments or procedures. Thirdly, the last couple of years have increased anxieties and stressors within the population. These lead to digestive health and quality of life issues that often require GI professionals to assess and treat. Lastly, the workforce issues plaguing hospitals during the pandemic have led to many nursing and anesthesia staff seeking medical-related employment alternatives with more predictable hours. This trend has favored GI practices and endoscopy ASCs. ​