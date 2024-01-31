4 gastroenterologists in the headlines

Here are four gastroenterologists Becker's has reported on since Jan. 2:

1. Frank Gress, MD, chief of gastroenterology and director of interventional endoscopy at Oceanside, N.Y.-based Mount Sinai South Nassau, was recently dubbed a Master of the American College of Gastroenterology.

2. New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, Chief of Gastroenterology Joan Culpepper-Morgan, MD, and CEO Georges Leconte have earned a Scopy award from the American College of Gastroenterology.

3. Colorado's largest provider of gastroenterology services, Colorado Springs-based Peak Gastroenterology Associates, added Neil Sharma, MD, to its team.

4. Arvey Rogers, MD, professor emeritus in the department of medicine, assistant dean of continuing medical education and digestive diseases expert at the University of Miami, died on Dec. 22 at the age of 89.