4 COVID-19 updates for gastroenterologists this week

Four COVID-19 updates for gastroenterologists this week:

1. CMS recommends that all elective gastroenterology procedures be delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic to free up resources and limit exposure. Read more here.

2.The American Gastroenterological Association released a collection of the latest studies around COVID-19 to provide up-to-date research to gastroenterologists. Read more here.

3. Gastroenterologists are adapting their practices to combat the growing COVID-19 pandemic. For example, Gastroenterologists at New York City-based Mount Sinai Hospital have been tasked with picking up phones and answering COVID-19-related questions. However, these physicians believe it's only a matter of time until they are asked to care for patients. Read more here.

4. Gastroenterologists treating COVID-19 patients have a number of resources to help guide them, including statements from professional societies and dedicated websites with information on the virus. Becker's compiled them here.

