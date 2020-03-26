4 resources for GIs treating COVID-19 patients

Gastroenterologists treating COVID-19 patients have a number of resources to help guide them, including statements from professional societies and dedicated websites with information on the virus.

Four resources to know:

1. The American Gastroenterological Association has a dedicated website to COVID-19, which has information on telehealth coding policies, clinical guidance and practice management resources.

2. The American College of Gastroenterology has a webpage with a number of resources available for gastroenterologists. Physicians can find information on how to treat patients with inflammatory bowel disease and COVID-19 and how the virus could impact practices.

3. The CDC released an information sheet instructing physicians on how to correctly put on personal protective equipment. Learn more by clicking here.

4. Four gastroenterology societies released a joint statement on COVID-19, covering the symptoms to watch for, recommendations to delay elective procedures and the most effective ways to avoid transmitting the virus.

