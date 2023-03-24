3 statistics on gastroenterologist pay to know

Here are three quick statistics on gastroenterologist pay from Doximity's "2023 Physician Compensation Report" that healthcare leaders should know.

The report, released March 23, consists of 31,000 self-reported physician compensation surveys that were completed between January and December 2022. Read more about the methodology here.

Three figures to know:

$496,667: The average annual compensation for gastroenterologists who specialize in adults.

$282,853: The average annual compensation for pediatric gastroenterologists.

10.6 percent: The gender pay gap between men and women pediatric gastroenterologists, in which men earn an average of $29,636 more than women.