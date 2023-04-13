3 recent moves from Oshi Health

Here are three updates on virtual gastrointestinal care company Oshi Health that Becker's has reported on since March 9:

1. Oshi Health raised $30 million in series B funding led by Koch Disruptive Technologies and existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Flare Capital Partners, Frist Cressey Ventures, CVS Health Ventures and Takeda Digital Ventures.

2. CVS' Aetna and Oshi Health teamed up to offer virtual care for those with digestive disorders.

3. Oshi Health appointed two digital health veterans, Randy Forman and Ryan Powers, as its chief commercial officer and chief financial officer.