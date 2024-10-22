Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology faces triple cyberattack

Lakewood, Colo.-based Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology has faced cyberattacks from at least three online criminal groups accessing the data of more than 169,000 patients, according to an Oct. 21 report from DataBreaches.net.

Findings suggest that the practice, which operates 26 locations, was targeted by cybercriminal groups Meow Leaks, RandomHub and Trinity.

Trinity infiltrated 330GB of patient data, while RansomHub took 200GB and Meow Leaks took 80GB.

The gastroenterology group has not responded to DataBreaches' request for comment, according to the report.