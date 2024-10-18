'We are going to need more physicians': What's scaring this gastroenterologist about medicine's future

Gastroenterology is seeing rapid changes, as colorectal cancer cases rise and the physician shortage intensifies.

Benjamin Levy III, MD, gastroenterologist at University of Chicago Medicine, joined Becker's to discuss what is making him hopeful and what is making him skeptical about the future of medicine.

Editor's note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: What makes you hopeful for the future of medicine? Why?

Dr. Benjamin Levy: I am super excited about integrating artificial intelligence into medicine to help physicians write notes in real time during clinic visits. Software such as Abridge, DeepScribe, Athelas and Freed is going to revolutionize medicine by allowing physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners to focus on patient conversations without typing. In addition, this innovative software will help providers finish notes in the clinic and minimize pajama note writing/editing from home at night.

There are so many potential applications for artificial intelligence in medicine. AI technology is going to help us develop drugs faster and identify polyps during colonoscopies.

Q: What scares you about the future of medicine? Why?

BL: Hopefully, we can expand residency and fellowship programs in the United States to provide enough physicians to take care of the ballooning patient population in America. As the baby boomer generation ages, we are going to need more physicians. Also, because of the obesity epidemic, the U.S. patient population is going to need a lot more primary care physicians and medical specialists to take care of weight, diabetes and hepatic steatosis-related medical issues.

As gastroenterologists, we have started screening patients for colorectal cancer at age 45. There are approximately 19 million extra patients between the ages of 45 and 49 who now need to get screened to prevent colorectal cancer by removing polyps. Hopefully, we can increase the size and number of GI fellowship programs over time to meet this very important expanded need for patient care.

The obesity epidemic also scares me because many patients nationally are going to develop diabetes, CAD (coronary artery disease), and MASH (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis). Hopefully we can empower our patients to eat healthier and exercise more to prevent these weight-related issues.