The 157 best hospitals for GI surgery in 2025, per Healthgrades

Healthgrades has released its annual ranking of the best hospitals in the U.S. for 2024, naming the 100 best hospitals in the nation and the top hospitals across 16 different medical specialties.

Healthgrades identified the top 10% of U.S. hospitals for gastrointestinal surgery in 2025, recognizing facilities with superior patient outcomes in bowel obstruction treatment, colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal and upper gastrointestinal surgery. Read more about the methodology here.

The 157 top hospitals for GI surgery in 2025, per Healthgrades:

Note: Hospitals are listed alphabetically, not in ranking order.

AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.)

AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.)

AdventHealth Redmond (Rome, Ga.)

Adventist Health St. Helena (Calif.)

Adventist Health White Memorial (Los Angeles)

Advocate Christ Medical Center (Oak Lawn, Ill.)

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge, Ill.)

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Oakland, Calif.)

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center-Alta Bates Campus (Berkeley, Calif.)

Ascension Seton Hays (Kyle, Texas)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.)

Barnes Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center- Fort Worth (Texas)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Plano (Texas)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Temple (Texas)

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

Beaumont Hospital Troy (Mich.)

Bellevue (Neb.) Medical Center

Berkeley Medical Center (Martinsbur, W.Va.)

Blanchard Valley Hospital (Findlay, Ohio)

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Charleston, S.C.)

Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital (Boston)

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Bronson Methodist Hospital (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

CHI Health Good Samaritan (Kearney, Neb.)

CPMC Mission Bernal Campus & Orthopedic Institute (San Francisco)

Cape Coral (Fla.) Hospital

Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana, Ill.)

Centerpoint Medical Center (Independence, Mo.)

Chester County Hospital (West Chester, Pa.)

Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Medical Center- West Campus

Christiana Hospital (Newark, Del.)

Cleveland Clinic

CommonSpirit Penrose Hospital (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Community Hospital of the Monterey (Calif.) Peninsula

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston, N.J.)

Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center Doctors Regional

Danbury (Conn.) Hospital

Dublin (Ohio) Methodist Hospital

Eden Medical Center (Castro Valley, Calif.)

Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis)

Evergreenhealth Medical Center- Kirkland (Wash.)

Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital (Greensburg, Pa.)

Fairview Hospital (Cleveland)

Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital (Milwaukee)

Froedtert Menomonee Falls (Wis.) Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital (San Jose, Calif.)

Grand Strand Medical Center (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)

Grand View Health (Sellersville, Pa.)

HCA Florida Aventura (Fla.) Hospital

HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital (Hudson, Fla.)

HCA Florida Blake Hospital (Bradenton)

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital (Port Charlotte)

HCA Florida Kendall Hospital (Miami)

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital (Brooksville)

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

HCA Florida South Shore Hospital (Sun City Center)

HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

HCA Florida Westside Hospital (Plantation)

HCA Healthone Aurora (Colo.)

HCA Healthone SKY Ridge (Lone Tree, Colo.)

HCA Healthone Swedish (Englewood, Colo.)

HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake (Webster, Texas)

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood (Texas)

HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast (Pasadena, Texas)

HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (Texas)

Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond, Va.)

Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights, Ohio)

HonorHealth Scottsdale (Ariz.) Thompson Peak Medical Center

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Houston Methodist Baytown (Texas) Hospital

Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital (Nassau Bay, Texas)

Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston Methodist Sugar Land (Texas) Hospital

Houston Methodist the Woodlands (Texas) Hospital

Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital (Lafayette)

Inova Alexandria (Va.) Hospital

Iowa Health Care (Iowa City)

J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital (Morgantown, W.Va.)

Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital (East Norriton, Pa.)

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (Baltimore)

Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek (Calif.) Medical Center

Lancaster (Pa.) General Hospital

Las Palmas Medical Center (El Paso, Texas)

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)

Los Robles Regional Medical Center (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire (Wis.)

Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato (Minn.)

Mayo Clinic Health System- Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse (Wis.)

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus (Rochester, Minn.)

Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville)

MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital (Baltimore)

Medical City Alliance (Fort Worth, Texas)

Medical City Fort Worth (Texas)

Medical City McKinney (Texas)

Medical City Plano (Texas)

Medstar St. Mary's Hospital (Leonardtown, Md.)

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center (Laguna Hills, Calif.)

Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital (Paducah, Ky.)

Mercy Health- Fairfield (Ohio) Hospital

Mercy Health- St. Elizabeth Youngstown (Ohio) Hospital

Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center (Lima, Ohio)

Mercy Health- St. Vincent Medical Center (Toledo, Ohio)

Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Methodist Hospital (San Antonio)

Methodist Hospital Stone Oak (San Antonio)

Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center

Mission Hospital (Asheville, N.C.)

Mission (Texas) Regional Medical Center

Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis)

Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center

Mosaic Life Care at St.Joseph (Mo.)

Mount Sinai Medical Center (Miami Beach, Fla.)

MountainView Hospital (Las Vegas)

NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County (New York City)

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

Naples (Fla.) Community Hospital

New York- Presbyterian Queens (Flushing, N.Y.)

North Shore Medical Center (Salem, Mass.)

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Norwalk (Conn.) Hospital

OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center (Evergreen Park, Ill.)

OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center (Rockford, Ill.)

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center (Ottawa, Ill.)

OSF Saint Francis Medical Center (Peoria, Ill.)

Ocean University Medical Center (Brick, N.J.)

Overlook Medical Center (Summit, N.J.)

Parkridge Medical Center (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center (Bellingham, Wash.)

Penn Highlands Mon Valley (Monongahela, Pa.)

Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center (Plainsboro, N.J.)

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center (Camp Hill, Pa.)

Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

Prisma Health Greer (S.C.) Memorial Hospital

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center (Burbank, Calif.)

Providence Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital

Providence St. Jude Medical Center (Fullerton, Calif.)

Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.)

Riddle Memorial Hospital (Media, Pa.)

Rio Grande Regional Hospital (McAllen, Texas)

Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset (Somerville, N.J.)

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Roper Hospital (Charleston, S.C.)

St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City (Mo.)

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital

Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas (Calif.)

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla (Calif.)

South Pointe Hospital (Warrensville Heights, Ohio)

St. Luke's Hospital- Monroe Campus (Stroudsburg, Pa.)

St. David's Medical Center (Austin, Texas)

St. David's North Austin (Texas) Medical Center

St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.)

St. Luke's Hospital (Duluth, Minn.)

St. Luke's Hospital- Bethlehem (Pa.) Campus

St. Mary's Hospital (Richmond, Va.)

Stamford (Conn.) Hospital

Straub Clinic and Hospital (Honolulu)

Summa Health System- Akron (Ohio) Campus

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Sutter Medical Center- Ose Adams Medical Pavilion (Sacramento, Calif.)

Texas Health Fort Worth

Texas Health H-E-B (Bedford)

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain (Conn.) General Campus

The Jewish Hospital- Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

The Miriam Hospital (Providence, R.I.)

The University of Chicago Medical Center

Trinity Health Livingston Hospital (Howell, Mich.)

Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

Tristar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center

Tristar Skyline Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center (Smyrna, Tenn.)

UC Davis Medical Center (Sacramento, Calif.)

UC San Diego Health Hillcrest Medical Center

UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights (San Francisco)

UPMC Harrisburg (Pa.)

UPMC Presbyterian (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson, Md.)

University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics (Salt Lake City)

UTMB Health- Galveston (Texas) Campus

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.)

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle, Wash.)

WellSpan Gettysburg (Pa.) Hospital

Wentworth- Douglass Hospital (Dover, N.H.)

West Boca Medical Center (Boca Raton, Fla.)

William P. Clements JR. University Hospital (Dallas)