5 colonoscopy malpractice cases to know 

Colonoscopies are often the subject of malpractice cases for gastroenterologists, according to a blog post from law firm Miller & Zois.

While reviewing former verdicts and settlements can lend insight into a potential claim's value, the post's author also makes clear that the sheer number of factors and variables involved in each individual case make it difficult to draw any "hard conclusions." .

Here are five examples of colonoscopy malpractice cases that gastroenterologists need to know:

1. New York (2020)

$10,750,000 verdict

A woman in her 40s died from complications after her bowel was perforated while removing a polyp during her colonoscopy. Her family alleged negligence and lack of informed consent, resulting in a $10,750,000 verdict.

2. South Carolina (2020)

$750,000 settlement

A 67-year-old man died from multiple organ failures after a colonoscopy perforated his colon. His family settled for $750,000, alleging delayed recognition of symptoms.

3. Utah (2019)

$331,402 verdict

A man who suffered a perforated colon during a colonoscopy and required emergency surgery was awarded $331,402, with the jury finding physicians primarily at fault.

4. Michigan (2018)

$314,297 verdict

A woman died months after a colonoscopy led to diverticulitis and septic shock. Her family was awarded $314,297 for alleged surgical negligence.

5. Illinois (2017)

$1 million verdict

A 90-year-old man suffered severe complications after an allegedly unnecessary colonoscopy. The jury awarded him $1,011,950 for lack of informed consent and procedural negligence.