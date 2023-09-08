3 major trends gastroenterology leaders are eyeing

Three gastroenterology leaders joined Becker's to discuss the major trends they are keeping a close eye on.

1. Cost increases

Gastroenterology leaders are eyeing labor and supply costs increases and how they compare to increases in reimbursements, Andy Paulson, executive director of Peoria-based Central Illinois Endoscopy Center, told Becker's.

Other leaders agree. "Reimbursement changes involving our services and our providers may have an effect on our budgets, requiring us to look for opportunities to make adjustments," Emma Gimmel, BSN, RN, director of nursing at New York City-based Manhattan Endoscopy, told Becker's.

2. ASC migration

Chris Shaver, MD, gastroenterologist at Birmingham (Ala.) Gastroenterology Associates, is focusing on continuing efforts to relocate outpatient procedures to ASCs.

"The process involves updating protocols for our schedulers as well as tweaking our relationships with hospitals, who covet our hospital-based procedures," he told Becker's.

3. Supply shortages

"As a single-specialty, GI/endoscopy/gastroenterology diagnostic ASC, the supply chain and market have changed from "pre-COVID" to note prices and allocations," Ms. Gimmel told Becker's. "We know that shortages, recalls, or anything that interrupts availability of our supply inventory can affect us almost on the spot."

Ms. GimmelI watches for news and updates related to GI supplies to "anticipate needs and possible alternatives in order to prevent any interruption of services."