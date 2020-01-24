3 leaders in gastroenterology to know

Three leaders in gastroenterology to know:

1. Alan M. Fixelle, MD, is a clinical instructor of medicine for digestive disease at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta and has served as the hospital's section chief of gastroenterology, the patient care committee chairman and the chief of staff. Dr. Fixelle is a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology.

2. Bradley Barth, MD, is the chief of the division of pediatric gastroenterology at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Dr. Barth also serves as the hospital's director of endoscopy, the clinical director of pediatric gastroenterology and the president of the medical-dental staff at Children’s Medical Center Dallas.

3. Ishaan Kalha, MD, is the chief of the division of gastroenterology for Kern Medical in Bakersfield, Calif. Dr. Kalha is also a clinical director at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.



