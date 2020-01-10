3 leaders in gastroenterology to know this week

Three leaders in gastroenterology to know this week:

1. Michel Kahaleh, MD, is chief of endoscopy, clinical director of gastroenterology and director of the pancreas program at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, N.J. Previously, he was the chief of endoscopy at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City.

2. David Whitcomb, MD, PhD, is the chief of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at the University of Pittsburgh . He is the founder of the Center for Genomic Sciences and served as the director of nutrition support services for the Pittsburgh VA.

3. Michael Cox, MD, is assistant chief of gastroenterology at the Mercy Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease. Dr. Cox's areas of research include endoscopic laser surgery and hepatitis C.

