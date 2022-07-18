3 keys to a long gastroenterology career

Beginning a career in gastroenterology is one thing, staying in the field for the long haul is another.

Michael Monzel, MD, a gastroenterologist at HCA Florida Palm Beach Gastroenterology in Loxahatchee, spoke with Becker's July 14 to discuss the keys to longevity in gastroenterology.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited lightly for length and clarity.

Question: What is the key to a long career in gastroenterology?

Dr. Monzel: One [thing] is to stay updated and to be active in terms of going to conferences and doing journal clubs within one's own practice or institution. If you have an opportunity to teach residents or fellows, that also adds some spice to it and maintains passion in terms of GI.

The other thing that I think is very important is to stay really physically fit. Gastroenterology is really demanding. We now have all these studies and conferences about ergonomics when doing endoscopies and some of the other procedures we do. Participate in a workout program that makes sure you don't have physical issues that would [prevent you from] working. On some busy endoscopy days where I'm doing 25 to 30 procedures I almost approach it like a sporting event where I actually have to get ready and psych myself up to do it. I think that makes a difference for individuals to last a long time.

It depends on the people you work with too. If you get lucky and work with people who have some of the same interest and passion, that helps. If they don't, it may not help.