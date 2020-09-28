3 GIs recently joining practices

Three gastroenterologists joined a practice over the last seven days:

Thomas Riley, MD, joined Wyoming, Mich.-based Metro Health-University of Michigan Health's gastroenterology department, the Grand Rapids Business-Journal reports.

Alaa Atiech, DO, and Kumar Venkatachalam, MD, joined Hobart, Ind.-based St. Mary Medical Center and the Community Care Network at St. Mary Medical Center, respectively, NWI.com reports.

Pittsburgh-based UPMC added Stacy Prall, DO, to its Digestive Disease Centers in Williamsport, Pa., and Muncy, Pa., NorthcentralPA.com reports.

