3 gastroenterology leaders to know

Three GI leaders to know:

1. David Peura, MD, is an emeritus professor of medicine at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He retired from the U.S. Army at the rank of colonel, previously serving as the chief of gastroenterology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and as a consultant in gastroenterology to the Army surgeon general.

2. Larry Miller, MD, is the chief of gastroenterology for Northwell Health. He has 30 years of experience as a therapeutic endoscopist, previously serving as the head of endoscopic research at Temple University in Philadelphia.

3. Kenneth J. Chang, MD, is the executive director of the H.H. Chao Comprehensive Digestive Disease Center and professor and chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at the department of medicine at University of California-Irvine School of Medicine. Dr. Chang is also the endowed chair of gastrointestinal endoscopic oncology at UCI Health.

