3 biggest issues in GI: Q&A with Dr. Andrew Chan

Cancer screenings and disparities are some of the biggest issues in gastroenterology, according to some GI leaders.

Andrew Chan, MD, is Massachusetts General Hospital's chief of clinical and translational epidemiology unit and director of cancer epidemiology. He spoke with Becker's ASC Review about what he sees as pressing issues in the field.

Here are the three most important issues in GI, according to Dr. Chan:

1. Gastroenterologists need to identify how they can best meet the demand for colorectal cancer screening in the U.S., Dr. Chan said. This is particularly important with the recently updated guidelines to reduce the age of initiation for screening to 45.

2. He also cited a need to eliminate disparities in access to gastrointestinal care.

Gastroenterology is no exception to medical disparities. Black patients have the highest incidence of colorectal cancer of any racial group in the U.S. and twice the hepatitis C and liver cancer incidence as white patients, according to the American Gastroenterological Association.

3. Gastroenterology leaders also need to ensure a diverse workforce to provide GI care, Dr. Chan added.