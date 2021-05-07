$23M settlement in sex abuse suit against West Virginia gastroenterologist

The final settlement was approved May 6 for the patients of a gastroenterologist accused of inappropriately touching patients, according to a MetroNews report.

About 2,500 women treated by gastroenterologist Steven Matulis, MD, at Charleston (W.Va.) Area Medical Center's endoscopy suite joined a class-action lawsuit against him and the hospital. The women had colonoscopies at the hospital's endoscopy suite from 2010 to 2016.



Dr. Matulis was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in 2018 after multiple staff members witnessed him inappropriately touching patients under anesthesia.



Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey approved a $23 million settlement, and each of the plaintiffs is expected to receive about $5,000. Additional cases against Dr. Matulis and Charleston Area Medical Center are pending.



Last year, 372 patients Dr. Matulis treated at Charleston Day Surgery Center settled a different civil lawsuit for $890,000.

