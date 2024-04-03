23 top hospitals for GI research, per Avant-Garde Health

Twenty-three U.S. hospitals have been named in the top 1% of institutions for gastroenterology research in 2024 by Avant-Garde Health.

Avant-Garde honored facilities based on both the quantity and the quality of their research initiatives. Read more about its methodology here.

The top GI research hospitals in 2024:

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

CHI St. Luke's Health Baylor College of Medicine (Houston)

Centura Health-Porter Adventist Hospital (Denver)

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital (Lebanon, N.H.)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester (Minn.)

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center (Houston)

MetroHealth System (Cleveland)

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

Presence St. Mary's Hospital (Kankakee, Ill.)

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance

Sentara Norfolk (Va.) General Hospital

St. Mary's Hospital (Tucson, Ariz.)

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

The University of Chicago Medical Center

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

University of Colorado Hospital Authority (Aurora)

University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

University of North Carolina Hospital (Chapel Hill)