2020 CRC case projections for 50 states, DC

The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 147,950 new cases of colorectal cancer this year and 53,200 deaths nationwide.

Here's the estimated new caseload for all 50 states and Washington D.C.:

Alabama: 2,460

Alaska: 320

Arizona: 3,010

Arkansas: 1,540

California: 15,530

Colorado: 2,040

Connecticut: 1,520

Delaware: 470

District of Columbia: 250

Florida: 11,310

Georgia: 4,660

Hawaii: 730

Idaho: 730

Illinois: 6,240

Indiana: 3,410

Iowa: 1,600

Kansas: 1,320

Kentucky: 2,440

Louisiana: 2,370

Maine: 670

Maryland: 2,570

Massachusetts: 2,650

Michigan: 4,620

Minnesota: 2,320

Mississippi: 1,730

Missouri: 3,090

Montana: 500

Nebraska: 940

Nevada: 1,480

New Hampshire: 590

New Jersey: 4,250

New Mexico: 890

New York: 8,910

North Carolina: 4,540

North Dakota: 360

Ohio: 5,910

Oklahoma: 1,870

Oregon: 1,740

Pennsylvania: 6,520

Rhode Island: 430

South Carolina: 2,550

South Dakota: 430

Tennessee: 3,540

Texas: 11,430

Utah: 840

Vermont: 270

Virginia: 3,530

Washington: 2,970

West Virginia: 1,040

Wisconsin: 2,540

Wyoming: 260

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.