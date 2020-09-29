2020 CRC case projections for 50 states, DC
The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 147,950 new cases of colorectal cancer this year and 53,200 deaths nationwide.
Here's the estimated new caseload for all 50 states and Washington D.C.:
Alabama: 2,460
Alaska: 320
Arizona: 3,010
Arkansas: 1,540
California: 15,530
Colorado: 2,040
Connecticut: 1,520
Delaware: 470
District of Columbia: 250
Florida: 11,310
Georgia: 4,660
Hawaii: 730
Idaho: 730
Illinois: 6,240
Indiana: 3,410
Iowa: 1,600
Kansas: 1,320
Kentucky: 2,440
Louisiana: 2,370
Maine: 670
Maryland: 2,570
Massachusetts: 2,650
Michigan: 4,620
Minnesota: 2,320
Mississippi: 1,730
Missouri: 3,090
Montana: 500
Nebraska: 940
Nevada: 1,480
New Hampshire: 590
New Jersey: 4,250
New Mexico: 890
New York: 8,910
North Carolina: 4,540
North Dakota: 360
Ohio: 5,910
Oklahoma: 1,870
Oregon: 1,740
Pennsylvania: 6,520
Rhode Island: 430
South Carolina: 2,550
South Dakota: 430
Tennessee: 3,540
Texas: 11,430
Utah: 840
Vermont: 270
Virginia: 3,530
Washington: 2,970
West Virginia: 1,040
Wisconsin: 2,540
Wyoming: 260
