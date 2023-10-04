GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

2 University of Pittsburgh gastroenterologists honored by AGA

Riz Hatton -  

Robert Schoen, MD, and Dhiraj Yadav, MD — professors at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine — received 2024 Research Mentor Awards from the American Gastroenterological Association.

They are among 11 recipients selected as "outstanding mentors" in their respective research sections: clinical practice for Dr. Schoen and pancreatic disorders for Dr. Yadav, according to an Oct. 4 news release from the university. 

Both professors teach in the school's division of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast