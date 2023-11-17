2 gastroenterology legal battles in 1 month

Here are two gastroenterology legal battles Becker's has reported on since Oct. 18:

1. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has denied a request from Norwich Pharmaceuticals that would require the FDA to grant immediate final approval of its new drug application for its gastrointestinal medication Xifaxan. The company is in the midst of a legal battle with Bausch Health Cos. and its GI business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, over patents for the drug.

2. Omar Massoud, MD, PhD, a former Cleveland Clinic gastroenterologist, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to 18 gross sexual imposition and six unlawful restraint charges.