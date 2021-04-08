11 states projected have the most new colon, rectum cancer cases in 2021

The American Cancer Society estimates 11 states will have more than 4,000 new colon and rectum cancer cases this year, according to its Cancer Facts & Figures 2021 report.

The organization estimates there will be 149,500 new cases of colon and rectum cancer across the U.S. in 2021. Here are the 11 states projected to have the most new colon and rectum cancer cases this year.

1. California: 15,880

2. Texas: 11,280

3. Florida: 11,220

4. New York: 8,920

5. Pennsylvania: 6,670

6. Illinois: 6,200

7. Ohio: 5,860

8. Georgia: 4,840

9. Michigan: 4,690

10. North Carolina: 4,650

11. New Jersey: 4,250

More articles on gastroenterology:

IBD patients should be screened for anxiety, depression

2 GI studies recognized by research forum

Ohio woman granted $10.3M verdict after botched colon surgery

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.