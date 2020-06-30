10 things to know about gastroenterologists and GI centers | 2020

Here are 10 things to know about gastroenterologists and gastroenterology in ASCs.

1. The average salary for gastroenterologists is $419,000 according to Medscape's Physician Compensation Report 2020.

2. Average incentive bonuses for gastroenterologists is $63,000.

3. About 32 percent of Medicare-certified ASCs, or 1,854 centers, include endoscopy, according to CMS data reported by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

4. There are about 771 single-specialty endoscopy ASCs in the U.S., which make up about 27 percent of all single-specialty centers.

5. Among multispecialty Medicare-certified ASCs, about 1,083 centers include endoscopy. This is about 37 percent of all multispecialty ASCs.

6. The average case mix of gastroenterology cases at ASCs is:

Mean: 34 percent

25th percentile: 20 percent

Median: 31 percent

75th percentile: 45 percent

90th percentile: 60 percent

This data comes from the VMG Health Intellimarker.

7. Average revenue per case for gastroenterology cases is:

Mean: $1.027

25th percentile: $799

Median: $974

75th percentile: $1,258

90th percentile: $1,548

8. The gastroenterology case mix by region is:

Atlantic: 37 percent

Midwest: 18 percent

Mountain: 25 percent

Northwest: 36 percent

Pacific: 39 percent

South: 31 percent

9. About 16 percent of gastroenterologists have a net worth of $5 million or more, according to the Medscape Physician Wealth and Debt Report 2020. Eighteen percent of gastroenterologists report having a net worth of $500,000 or less.

10. About 14 percent of gastroenterologists are still paying off school loans.

More articles on GI:

