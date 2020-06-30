10 things to know about gastroenterologists and GI centers | 2020
Here are 10 things to know about gastroenterologists and gastroenterology in ASCs.
1. The average salary for gastroenterologists is $419,000 according to Medscape's Physician Compensation Report 2020.
2. Average incentive bonuses for gastroenterologists is $63,000.
3. About 32 percent of Medicare-certified ASCs, or 1,854 centers, include endoscopy, according to CMS data reported by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.
4. There are about 771 single-specialty endoscopy ASCs in the U.S., which make up about 27 percent of all single-specialty centers.
5. Among multispecialty Medicare-certified ASCs, about 1,083 centers include endoscopy. This is about 37 percent of all multispecialty ASCs.
6. The average case mix of gastroenterology cases at ASCs is:
Mean: 34 percent
25th percentile: 20 percent
Median: 31 percent
75th percentile: 45 percent
90th percentile: 60 percent
This data comes from the VMG Health Intellimarker.
7. Average revenue per case for gastroenterology cases is:
Mean: $1.027
25th percentile: $799
Median: $974
75th percentile: $1,258
90th percentile: $1,548
8. The gastroenterology case mix by region is:
Atlantic: 37 percent
Midwest: 18 percent
Mountain: 25 percent
Northwest: 36 percent
Pacific: 39 percent
South: 31 percent
9. About 16 percent of gastroenterologists have a net worth of $5 million or more, according to the Medscape Physician Wealth and Debt Report 2020. Eighteen percent of gastroenterologists report having a net worth of $500,000 or less.
10. About 14 percent of gastroenterologists are still paying off school loans.
More articles on GI:
Undergoing initial CRC screening at 40 cost-effective down the line, study says
Gastroenterology compensation, debt & ownership: 5 statistics
4 private equity GI deals announced this year
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.