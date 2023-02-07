10 GI power players

Here are 10 gastroenterologist power players who are playing an influential role in how GI care is delivered:

Editor's note: Leaders are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Mukul Arya, MD. Director of Advanced Gastroenterology at White Plains (New York) Hospital. Dr. Arya was recently appointed as the new director of the hospital. He has been a board-certified gastroenterologist for 16 years and focuses on advanced endoscopic techniques. He started the only advanced therapeutic endoscopy fellowship program in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Lin Chang, MD. Vice Chief of the Division of Digestive Diseases at UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles): Dr. Chang is the vice chief of UCLA Health's Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases. She is also the director of the GI fellowship training program. Dr. Chang specializes in functional GI disorders and brain-gut interactions.

Michael Dragutsky, MD. Physician leader of One GI (Nashville, Tenn.): Dr. Dragutsky is a member of the six-person medical leadership board and represents One GI on the national level. He oversees strategic and physician engagement initiatives and co-founded Gastroenterology Center of the MidSouth, now Gastro One, located in Memphis, Tenn., in 1996.

James Leavitt, MD. Director of Clinical Quality and Outcomes of Gastro Health. One of the founding physicians of Gastro Health. Dr. Leavitt has also served as president and chief clinical officer. He has been in private practice in Miami since 1980.

Eric Newton, MD. President of University Gastroenterology (Providence, R.I.). Dr. Newton was named president of University Gastroenterology this year. Dr. Newton has been a gastroenterologist at UGI for over 13 years. Dr. Newton plans to focus on several key initiatives as president, including increasing infusion center capacity, incorporating new artificial intelligence, expanding UGI's inflammatory bowel disease department, growing UGI's clinical trial capacity and collaborating with primary care colleagues.

Darrell Pardi, MD. Chair of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Dr. Pardi performs hands-on lab work and education at Mayo Clinic. He researches new technology in the field of gastroenterology and hepatology and works as a professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.

Mark Pochapin, MD. Director of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at NYU Langone Health (New York City): Dr. Pochapin focuses his practice on GI cancer and state-of-the-art endoscopy procedures. He also researches gut bacteria and its role in the prevention and treatment of disease.

Leo Treyzon, MD. Board-certified Gastroenterologist at Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles): Dr. Treyzon has been with Cedar-Sinai's GI department since 2003, where he specializes in GI surgeries and nutrition. He has expertise in IBS and colitis, and performs several procedures at the clinic.

James Weber, MD, CEO and Founder of GI Alliance. Dr. Weber also serves as president and board chair of the Digestive Health Physician Association, a nonprofit political advocacy organization supporting more than 2,300 gastroenterologists and their patients.