10 GI leaders to know

Here are gastroenterologists leading major hospitals' GI departments:

Note: Profiles are presented alphabetically.

Nezam Afdhal, MD. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). Dr. Afdhal is the chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at Beth Israel. His clinical interests include gallbladder disorders, hepatitis B and C, and liver cancer.

Wolfram Goessling, MD, PhD. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Dr. Goessling is the chief of the gastroenterology division at Massachusetts General Hospital and is the Jules L. Dienstag, MD, and Betty and Newell Hale Endowed Chair in Gastroenterology. He's also a professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

W. Ray Kim, MD. Stanford (Calif.) Hospital. Dr. Kim is chief of the gastroenterology and hepatology division. His career goal is to "improve the outcome of individuals with chronic liver disease by identifying the optimal means for diagnosis, monitoring, treatment and prevention."

Anne Marie Lennon, MBBCh, PhD. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore). Dr. Lennon is the director of gastroenterology and is a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She received her medical degree at Dublin-based Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and completed residencies at Cleveland Clinic and Dublin-based Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

John Pandolfino, MD. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago). Dr. Pandolfino is the chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at Northwestern Memorial. He received his medical degree at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Ill., and completed a residency at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Miguel Regueiro, MD. Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Regueiro was named chair of gastroenterology and hepatology in 2018. He's a leader in research on inflammatory bowel disease and created clinical pathways, guidelines and algorithms for postoperative management of Crohn's disease.

David Rubin, MD. University of Chicago Medical Center. Dr. Rubin is chief of the section of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at UChicago Medical Center. He's a member of several organizations, including the American Gastroenterological Association, American College of Physicians and American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Bruce Sands, MD. Mount Sinai (New York City). Dr. Sands joined Mount Sinai as chief of the Dr. Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology in 2010. He's recognized as an advocate for continued translational research on Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Shanthi Srinivasan, MD. Emory University Hospital (Atlanta). Dr. Srinivasan is division director of digestive diseases at Emory University Hospital. Her clinical interests are in gastrointestinal motility disorders with a focus on diabetes.

Jonathan Terdiman, MD. University of San Francisco Medical Center. Dr. Terdiman is co-director of UCSF Medical Center's inflammatory bowel disease center and colorectal cancer prevention program. He received his medical degree from New York City-based Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and completed a residency at UCSF.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 factors that can make or break an ASC in the next 2 years

Ophthalmologist salary in 5 major US cities

12 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs in February

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.