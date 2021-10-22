10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a gastroenterologist for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.

Eric Avezzano, MD. Bergen Medical Associates (Emerson, N.J.). Dr. Avezzano earned his medical degree from Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Renaissance School of Medicine. He completed his residency at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and his fellowship at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. He is a founding member and the medical director of the Endoscopy Center of Bergen County in Paramus, N.J.

Edgar Bigornia, MD. Allied Digestive Health (West Long Branch, N.J.). Dr. Bigornia earned his medical degree from SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in New York City. He completed his residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City and his fellowship at the New York Medical College in Valhalla, N.Y. He has been named a top doctor by New Jersey Monthly magazine.

Donald Brannan, MD. GI Associates and Endoscopy Center (Flowood, Miss.). Dr. Brannan earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. He completed his residency at the Naval Hospital in Oakland, Calif., and was a fellow at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Dr. Brannan has published several articles in medical journals and participated in multiple clinical research studies.

Eric Chiou, MD. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston). Dr. Chiou earned his medical degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. His research has been published multiple times and provided evidence on successful treatment methods for digestive tract disorders. He is an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Kenneth DeVault, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. DeVault earned his medical degree from the Wake Forest School of Medicine Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education in Winston-Salem, N.C. He is a past president of the American College of Gastroenterology and is chair of the Mayo Clinic's personnel committee and Florida committees.

Steven Erdman, MD. Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus, Ohio). Dr. Erdman earned his medical degree from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. He completed his residency at the University of Colorado in Boulder and his fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Dr. Erdman is past president of the Collaborative Group of the Americas on Inherited Gastrointestinal Cancer and has authored 53 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters.

Lisa Fahey, MD. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Fahey earned her medical degree from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Ill. She completed her residency at the NewYork Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City and her fellowship at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She is co-director of the hospital's celiac center.

Caroline Hwang, MD. Hoag Hospital (Newport Beach, Calif.). Dr. Hwang received her medical degree from the University of California-Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine. She completed her residency at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City and fellowships at Columbia University and the University of California-San Francisco. She is director of Hoag's Margolis family inflammatory bowel disease program.

Fasiha Kanwal, MD. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston). Dr. Kanwal earned her medical degree from King Edward Medical College in Pakistan. She is the editor-in-chief of Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Oleg Katcher, MD. Gastro NYC. Dr. Katcher earned his medical degree from the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine in New York City. He completed his residency at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City and his fellowship at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. He has won several awards, including the Poster Presidential Award from the American College of Gastroenterology.