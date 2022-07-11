10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians to know who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Rajeswari Anaparthy, MD. Southwest Gastroenterology (Avondale, Ariz.). Dr. Anaparthy is the director and co-founder of Southwest Gastroenterology. She has been practicing gastroenterology since 2013 and is a diplomat for the American Board of Gastroenterology.

Carl Atallah, DO. Advanced GI (Chicago). Dr. Atallah served as a clinical assistant professor at Midwestern University in Chicago during his gastroenterology fellowship. He is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and the American Osteopathic Association.

Kevin Batte, MD. Gastroenterology Associates and Endoscopy Center of North Mississippi (Oxford). Dr. Batte has given several poster presentations on gastroenterology and has a manuscript on achalasia published in BMC Gastroenterology. He is a member of organizations including the American College of Physicians, the American Medical Association and the South Carolina Medical Association.

Ruchi Bhatia, MD. Ohio Gastroenterology Group (Columbus). Dr. Bhatia has practiced at Ohio Gastroenterology Group since 2018. Her clinical interests include liver disease diagnosis and management and liver transplantation.

Noel Fajardo, MD. Las Vegas Gastroenterology. Dr. Fajardo is former clinical instructor at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Rochester, Minn. His research interests include experimental treatments for neuropathic gastrointestinal disorders.

Helen Fasanya-Uptagraft, MD. Midwest Endoscopy Services (Omaha, Neb.). Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft's clinical interests include inflammatory bowel disease management and treatment, and she has presented her research on the topic at national conferences. She is a professional member of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America.

Cory Halliburton, MD. Vermont Gastroenterology (Colchester). Dr. Halliburton's clinical interests include inflammatory bowel disease and liver diseases. He is a staff member at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington and has full attending privileges.

Patricia Kao, MD. Salem (Ore.) Gastro. Dr. Kao has practiced at Salem Gastro since 2007 in addition to having hospital privileges at Salem Hospital and West Valley Hospital in Dallas, Ore. She is also a staff member of Salem Endoscopy, an ASC and sister company of Salem Gastro.

Jadesola Omoyeni, MD. Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio. Dr. Omoyeni's clinical interests include preventing colon cancer using high-value care and cost-effective treatments. She has also published articles about bariatric surgery and liver diseases.

Nitesh Ratnakar, MD. West Virginia Gastroenterology & Endoscopy (Elkins). Dr. Ratnakar serves as the West Virgina governor of the American College of Gastroenterology. He is also a member of the task force of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy on innovation in endoscopy.