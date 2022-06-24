10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians to know who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Tyler Aasen, DO. The Iowa Clinic (West Des Moines). Dr. Aasen has been with The Iowa Clinic since 2020. He has a clinical interest in chronic liver disease and celiac disease.

Arthur Baluyut, MD, PhD. Northside Gastro (Indianapolis). Dr. Baluyut has 20 years of experience in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures. In addition to clinical gastroenterology research, he researches the basic science of immunology.

Michelle Beilstein, MD. The Oregon Clinic (Portland). Dr. Beilstein joined The Oregon Clinic in 2004. She has special interest in gastrointestinal oncology with a focus on pancreatic, biliary and esophageal cancer.

Bradley Creel, MD. Atlanta Gastroenterology. Dr. Creel has been with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates since 2011. He has clinical interests in the effects of HIV on the GI tract, treatment of hepatitis B and C, gastroesophageal reflux disease and more.

Michael Flicker, MD. Advanced GI (Chicago). Dr. Flicker is a co-founder of Advanced GI. He is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Nooshin Hosseini, MD. Vanguard Gastroenterology (New York City). Dr. Hosseini has published more than 10 peer-reviewed papers, clinical reviews and abstracts. She was named an emerging liver scholar while she was a trainee at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.

Mary Kovalak, MD. South Denver Gastroenterology (Englewood, Colo.). Dr. Kovalak's research interests include eosinophilic esophagitis. She is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Pramod Malik, MD. Virginia Gastroenterology (Suffolk). Dr. Malik established Virginia Gastroenterology in 2016. He is a board member of the Virginia Gastroenterological Society and a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Gastroenterological Association and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Alexis Rodriguez, MD. Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutrition (Evergreen Park and Elmhurst, Ill.). Dr. Rodriguez has experience managing inflammatory bowel disease, abdominal pain, hepatitis and more. She is affiliated with several Chicago-area hospitals.

Joseph Webster, MD. Digestive and Liver Center of Florida (Orlando). Dr. Webster's research interests include obesity and diabetes in children and adolescents and the role of families in healthy attitudes and living. He is a member of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, a fellow of the American College of Physicians and a diplomate of the American Board of Gastroenterology.