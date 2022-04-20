10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians who specialize in gastroenterology to know:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Kyrsten Fairbanks, MD. South Denver Gastroenterology. Before her current role, Dr. Fairbanks was a transplant hepatologist for nine years at the Cleveland Clinic. She is interested in all aspects of liver disease, including transplantation.

Rowena Garcia-Chuapoco, MD. Insite Digestive Health Care (Pasadena, Calf.). Dr. Garcia-Chuapoco often travels to the Philippines to teach new gastroenterology techniques and procedures to the local gastroenterologists. She also has a special interest in women’s digestive health issues.

Kunjal Gandhi, MD. GI Specialists of Georgia (Marietta). Dr. Gandhi has a special interest in inflammatory bowel disease. She is a member of various organizations including the American Gastroenterological Association, American College of Gastroenterology and more.

Thomas Johnson, MD. McFarland Clinic (Ames, Iowa). Dr. Johnson is the director of Mary Greeley Medical Center Endoscopy Lab and department chair of McFarland Clinic Gastroenterology, both in Ames. He is a diplomate of the National Board of Internal Medicine, National Board of Medical Examiners and the American Board of Gastroenterology.

Irina Kaplounov, MD. Gastroenterology Group of Northern New Jersey (Englewood). Dr. Kaplounov is a diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine in both gastroenterology and internal medicine. She is affiliated with Englewood Hospital and Teaneck, N.J.-based Holy Name Medical Center.

Mark Mallory, MD. Digestive Health Clinic (Boise, Idaho). Dr. Mallory is the director of endoscopy at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. He is also a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology and a member of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and the American Gastroenterological Association.

Ketan Rana, MD. Gastrointestinal Specialists and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center (Troy, Mich.). Dr. Rana has practiced gastroenterology for more than 20 years. He teaches medical students, internal medicine residents and gastroenterology fellows at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Rochester, Mich.

Bradley Rice, MD. Alabama Colon & Gastro (Huntsville). Dr. Rice is co-director of Crestwood Medical Center Endoscopy Center in Huntsville, where he also practices. He is president of the Alabama Gastroenterology Society.

Victoria Rothwell, MD. Carolina Digestive Health Associates (Charlotte, N.C.). Dr. Rothwell's clinical interests include inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome, esophageal and stomach disorders, and colorectal cancer. She not only specializes in gastroenterology, but hepatology as well.

Estephan Zayat, MD. Kansas Gastroenterology (Wichita). Dr. Zayat serves as chair of the credentials committee at Via Christi Regional Medical Center St. Francis in Wichita. He is also on the medical executive committees of Wichita-based Wesley Medical Center and Via Christi Regional Medical Center St. Francis.