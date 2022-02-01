10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians who specialize in gastroenterology to know:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Abera Abay, MD. William W. Backus Hospital (Norwich, Conn.). Dr. Abay serves as chair of quality assurance and performance improvement of Eastern Connecticut Endoscopy Center. He is also chair of the Medical Ethics Committee of the New London County Medical Association.

Gebran Abboud, MD. University of Arizona College of Medicine (Tucson). Dr. Abboud's specialty is treating diseases of the pancreas, biliary system, liver, esophagus, stomach, small intestine and colon. Before his current role as clinical assistant professor of medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, he was the director of gastroenterology at the Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown, Pa.

Tsion Abdi, MD. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore). Dr. Abdi serves as a clinical director for Johns Hopkins Knoll North Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Columbia, Md., and as an assistant professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She is also a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Medical Association.

Faten Aberra, MD. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Dr. Aberra is the director of Epic for the gastroenterology division. She is also an associate professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Maria Abreu, MD. University of Miami Health System. Dr. Abreu's areas of expertise include inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in gastroenterology and internal medicine.

Adewale Ajumobi, MD. Eisenhower Health (Rancho Mirage, Calif.). Dr. Ajumobi is the founder and editor of BowelPrepGuide, which was recognized by the American College of Gastroenterology as the best website for colorectal cancer outreach, prevention and year-round excellence in 2015. He has been the recipient of the American College of Gastroenterology Service Award for Colorectal Cancer Outreach, Prevention & Year-Round Excellence multiple times.

Abimbola Adike, MD. Digestive Disease and Endoscopy Center (Silverdale, Wash.). Dr. Adike is a member of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases and the American College of Gastroenterology. Her special interests are liver and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Tauseef Ali, MD. SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital (Oklahoma City). Dr. Ali is chief of gastroenterology medical staff section at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital as well as an assistant clinical professor at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. His specialty is inflammatory bowel disease, but he also has clinical interests in Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, colorectal screening, hemorrhoid banding and general gastroenterology.

Johnny Altawil, MD. The Endoscopy Center (Knoxville, Tenn.). Dr. Altawil is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and the American Gastroenterological Association. He is also board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Steven Desautels, MD. Alta View Hospital (Sandy, Utah), Riverton (Utah) Hospital and Lone Peak Hospital (Draper, Utah). Dr. Desautels has been awarded for his clinical research by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the American College of Gastroenterology and the American College of Physicians. He specializes in esophageal disorders, gastroesophageal reflux disease, cancer of the GI tract, functional disorders of the GI tract and therapeutic endoscopy.