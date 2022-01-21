10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: This is not a list of top surgeons, but rather a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list.

This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.

Douglas Corley, MD, PhD. Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center. Dr. Corley is also an associate member of the University of California San Francisco Comprehensive Cancer Center and a research scientist at the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research. His research projects include esophageal adenocarcinoma and the carcinogenic effects of obesity.

Kulwinder Dua, MD. Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee). Dr. Dua is also a professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. His research has been published more than 200 times in peer-reviewed journals, and he is a member of several editorial boards.

William Faubion Jr., MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Faubion also has an NIH-funded lab focused on immune causes of gastrointestinal diseases. He is a member of the North American Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition.

Eric Goldberg, MD. University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore). Dr. Goldberg is the clinical director and associate chief of gastroenterology. His specialties include advanced therapeutic endoscopy and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography to treat disorders of the pancreas and bile ducts.

Deepinder Goyal, MD. Gastro Health (Miami). Dr. Goyal is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology’s Practice Management committee and FDA related matters committee, and the Florida Gastrointestinal Society Federal Advocacy committee. He has won several awards, including a T32 research grant from the National Institute of Health.

David Hockenbery, MD. University of Washington (Seattle). Dr. Hockenbery leads the gastroenterology and hepatology section at the hospital. He is a member of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. He also heads a lab dedicated to the study of apoptosis.

Dale Holly, MD. Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates. Dr. Holly is a diplomate of the American Subspecialty Board of Gastroenterology. In 2012, he was recognized as one of Atlanta's 25 most influential African American physicians by the Black Health Medical Research Foundation.

David Kim, MD. Illinois Gastroenterology Group (Peoria). Dr. Kim is the medical director of the Chicago-based Amita Health Hepatitis C clinic and also serves on the American Liver Foundation's medical advisory committee.

Daryl Lau, MD. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). Dr. Lau is the director of translational liver research at the hospital. She is also an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Daus Mahnke, MD. Gastroenterology of the Rockies (Louisville, Colo.). Dr. Mahnke is also a clinical instructor of medicine at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver. He is also a member of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America Medical Advisory Board.