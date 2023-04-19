10 celebrities with IBS

Irritable bowel syndrome impacts between 25 and 45 million people in the U.S., causing symptoms including severe abdominal pain and altered bowel habits. A number of famous athletes, musicians and sports stars deal with the disease every day.

Ten celebrities with IBS:

Sports

Franklin Gutierrez. Former Seattle Mariners center fielder Franklin Gutierrez was diagnosed with IBS in 2011 after experiencing severe stomach pain.

Music

Cam'ron. In 2006, rapper Cam'ron released "I.B.S.," a song detailing his experience with IBS.

Cher. Singer Cher has had IBS for years and has managed symptoms by altering her diet and practicing yoga.

Rina Sawayama. Japanese-British pop star Rina Sawayama opened up about the challenge of balancing jet-lag, IBS and maintaining beauty standards in an interview with Them.

Television and film

Tyra Banks. In 2006, television personality Tyra Banks discussed her relationship with IBS on The Tyra Show.

Kirsten Dunst. Actor Kirsten Dunst has spoken openly about how IBS has negatively affected her self esteem and anxiety.

Chyler Leigh. Actor Chyler Leigh was diagnosed with IBS in 2001 after Joel Gallen, director of Not Another Teen Movie, reportedly noticed her weight loss.

Camille Grammer. Reality television star Camille Grammer was diagnosed with IBS in 1996, and has since become a spokesperson for the disorder.

Malin Andersson. Love Island star Malin Andersson developed IBS in her teenage years after abusing laxatives.

Cybill Shepherd. Actress Cybill Shepherd dealt with IBS symptoms for more than 20 years before getting diagnosed.