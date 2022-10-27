1 gastroenterology practice's secret to success

Operating a gastroenterology practice within a health system comes with its own unique challenges, according to Mark Mattar, MD.

Dr. Mattar, director of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital's IBD Center in Washington, D.C., joined Becker's to discuss his secret to running a successful gastroenterology practice.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for clarity and brevity.

Dr. Mark Mattar: My secret to success stems from the framework of transformational servant leadership. Leading in a successful GI practice in a health system as we come out of a pandemic brings its own special challenges. At the end of the day, we focus on the people. We prioritize patient care without compromising associate wellness. We work as a team to evaluate each of the provider's needs and how we can help them work toward our common mission. This isn't easy, but when you pay attention to the needs of the team and act on them, we all succeed.