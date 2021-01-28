What patients pay for 14 cardiology procedures
CMS lists the average amount patients pay for common procedures performed in both ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.
Here's what patients pay on average at ASCs and hospital outpatient departments, along with the diagnostic code:
Insertion of catheter for diagnostic evaluation of right heart structures (93451)
ASC: $301
HOPD: $891
Insertion of catheter into left heart for diagnosis (93452)
ASC: $323
HOPD: $913
Insertion of catheter into right and left heart for diagnosis (93453)
ASC: $340
HOPD: $930
Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation (93454)
ASC: $324
HOPD: $914
Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with catheter placement(s) in bypass graft(s) (internal mammary, free arterial, venous grafts) including intraprocedural injection(s) for bypass graft angiography (93455)
ASC: $332
HOPD: $922
Insertion of catheter in right heart for X-ray imaging of blood vessels or grafts (93456)
ASC: $339
HOPD: $929
Insertion of catheter in right heart for imaging of blood vessels or grafts (93457)
ASC: $347
HOPD: $937
Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with left heart catheterization including intraprocedural injection(s) for left ventriculography, when performed (93458)
ASC: $335
HOPD: $925
Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with left heart catheterization including intraprocedural injection(s) for left ventriculography, when performed, catheter placement(s) in bypass graft(s) (internal mammary, free arterial, venous grafts) with bypass graft angiography (93459)
ASC: $344
HOPD: $934
Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with right and left heart catheterization including intraprocedural injection(s) for left ventriculography, when performed (93460)
ASC: $352
HOPD: $942
Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with right and left heart catheterization including intraprocedural injection(s) for left ventriculography, when performed, catheter placement(s) in bypass graft(s) (internal mammary, free arterial, venous grafts) with bypass graft angiography (93461)
ASC: $360
HOPD: $950
Balloon dilation of narrowed or blocked major coronary artery or branch (accessed through the skin) (92920)
ASC: $715
HOPD: $1,101
Catheter insertion of stents in major coronary artery or branch, accessed through the skin (92928)
ASC: $1,334
HOPD: $1,531
Placement through the skin of drug eluting heart vessel stent(s), with vessel imaging; single major coronary artery or branch (C9600)
ASC: $1,237
HOPD: $1,408*
*Copayment capped at $1,408 in HOPD setting
Notes: Codes 93462, 93566, 93567, 93568, 93571, 93572, 92921, 92929 and C9601 were not included in the lookup tool.
