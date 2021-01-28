What patients pay for 14 cardiology procedures

CMS lists the average amount patients pay for common procedures performed in both ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.

Here's what patients pay on average at ASCs and hospital outpatient departments, along with the diagnostic code:

Insertion of catheter for diagnostic evaluation of right heart structures (93451)

ASC: $301

HOPD: $891

Insertion of catheter into left heart for diagnosis (93452)

ASC: $323

HOPD: $913

Insertion of catheter into right and left heart for diagnosis (93453)

ASC: $340

HOPD: $930

Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation (93454)

ASC: $324

HOPD: $914

Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with catheter placement(s) in bypass graft(s) (internal mammary, free arterial, venous grafts) including intraprocedural injection(s) for bypass graft angiography (93455)

ASC: $332

HOPD: $922

Insertion of catheter in right heart for X-ray imaging of blood vessels or grafts (93456)

ASC: $339

HOPD: $929

Insertion of catheter in right heart for imaging of blood vessels or grafts (93457)

ASC: $347

HOPD: $937

Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with left heart catheterization including intraprocedural injection(s) for left ventriculography, when performed (93458)

ASC: $335

HOPD: $925

Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with left heart catheterization including intraprocedural injection(s) for left ventriculography, when performed, catheter placement(s) in bypass graft(s) (internal mammary, free arterial, venous grafts) with bypass graft angiography (93459)

ASC: $344

HOPD: $934

Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with right and left heart catheterization including intraprocedural injection(s) for left ventriculography, when performed (93460)

ASC: $352

HOPD: $942

Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with right and left heart catheterization including intraprocedural injection(s) for left ventriculography, when performed, catheter placement(s) in bypass graft(s) (internal mammary, free arterial, venous grafts) with bypass graft angiography (93461)

ASC: $360

HOPD: $950

Balloon dilation of narrowed or blocked major coronary artery or branch (accessed through the skin) (92920)

ASC: $715

HOPD: $1,101

Catheter insertion of stents in major coronary artery or branch, accessed through the skin (92928)

ASC: $1,334

HOPD: $1,531

Placement through the skin of drug eluting heart vessel stent(s), with vessel imaging; single major coronary artery or branch (C9600)

ASC: $1,237

HOPD: $1,408*

*Copayment capped at $1,408 in HOPD setting

Notes: Codes 93462, 93566, 93567, 93568, 93571, 93572, 92921, 92929 and C9601 were not included in the lookup tool.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.