What every health system leader needs to understand about current trends in cardiology

Health system and hospital leaders must understand the risks and complexity surrounding cardiology trends, including pandemic implications, new regulations and physician migration to ASCs.

ECG Management Consultants provides guidance to hospitals and health systems on regulatory and technological changes, the transition to value-based care and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Below, Naya Kehayes, ECG Principal overseeing outpatient services, and John Lutz, ECG Principal specializing in cardiology and health systems, discuss the changing industry landscape, including telehealth, service line trends, regulatory changes and the effects of the pandemic.

Note: Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Question: What are cardiovascular specialists doing to return to post-COVID levels of activity?

John Lutz: Most CV specialists are back to pre-pandemic activity levels because they employed telehealth capabilities and established appropriate social distancing and scheduling for their ambulatory patients. Because patients — especially those in later phases of disease — need to be closely monitored, providers can now conduct many in-person visits virtually.

Q: What digital health approaches are being employed to improve patient access, heighten communications and ensure patient and provider safety?

JL: Cardiology is already very sophisticated in terms of diagnostic and treatment modalities, and the pandemic has certainly accelerated virtual capabilities. Digital health access has let providers remain in contact with patients and even improve the patient experience. Telehealth allows patients to speak directly with a cardiologist from the comfort of home, instead of driving to the office and waiting to be seen. Though most providers think virtual visits are incredibly efficient and help limit virus spread, the future of telehealth depends on continued virtual health reimbursement.

Q: As hospitals and health systems reimagine post-COVID clinical service lines, what elements should they consider in CV service line assessment?

JL: We look at eight components for service line assessments: governance, outreach and marketing, quality improvement, physician integration, sub-specialty focus, training research and education, program development, and facilities and technology. Technology is especially significant, since CV is tech-heavy in terms of diagnosis, treatment and ongoing monitoring.

Q: What impact will recent CMS rules have on a hospital or health system's CV services as more procedures move to ASCs and office-based labs?

Naya Kehayes: Between 2019 and 2020, CMS rule changes added surgery-like procedures to the ASC covered procedure list (ASC–CPL), which included cardiac catheterization and coronary interventional procedures. ASC approval of these procedures by CMS doesn't mean such procedures have a greenlight in every state. The federal rules expand access of outpatient cardiology services to the ASC, but state rules can limit expansion. This is similar for OBLs, though OBL procedures are typically subject to site-of-service differentials which increase reimbursement in the OBL. Ultimately, the rule changes support pushing procedures out of hospital settings, enabling opportunity for ASCs and OBLs. The pandemic has accelerated this movement — we are receiving phone calls almost every week about it.

Q: What are the potential revenue risks to hospitals as a result of the ASC CMS rule changes in cardiology?

NK: Most of the cardiology patient population are Medicare beneficiaries. According to our analysis of 2018 Medicare data — the most recent available data — pacemaker, cardiac catheterization and coronary artery procedures performed on Medicare patients represent $3.7 billion in hospital revenue and $2.5 billion of ASC revenue. Even a 10 to 30 percent migration of these services to ASCs would produce $247 to 270 million in revenue for ASCs.

JL: This is a material change in terms of hospital revenue loss. There are some investment options that can hedge the loss, but impact will also depend on a system's location. As an example in New York, ASCs must be licensed just as a hospital, so I don't foresee any significant migration of invasive cardiology procedures to ASCs there right now.

NK: Some states, such as California and New York, don't allow recently approved cardiology procedures in ASCs. We expect more migration in states that do not have these limitations, such as Florida. Health systems and hospitals in such states need to understand these risks and consider outpatient plans for those services.

Q: What are some key considerations for hospitals who pursue cardiology ASC physician joint ventures? What about OBLs?

NK: Now that the rules have changed, physicians may offer services in a single specialty center or join a multi-specialty center in states where rules permit. The migration of cardiology procedures will have a material impact on systems' top and bottom lines. Some cardiologists are pushing hospitals to pursue ASC ventures, with numerous types of physician arrangements. It's the same with OBLs. Hospitals who do not participate in these arrangements risk losing cardiologists and revenue.

Conclusion

Any system that provides CV services must assess its service line and determine what strategy will be used post-pandemic. Leadership must pay attention to federal and state rule changes, while also recognizing the potential migration of cardiologists to employment positions that didn't previously exist. Any changes will have a huge material impact since CV services are such a large proportion of net patient revenue.

