U of North Carolina health clinic adds cardiologist to expand outpatient services

The Nash UNC Health Care Heart Failure Clinic in Rocky Mount added cardiologist Sudha Jaganathan, MD, to expand services as it nears its one-year anniversary, The Enterprise reports.

Dr. Jaganathan began seeing patients at the clinic in July and said she is excited to start. She added, "I have a passion for heart failure and helping patients understand their disease process, the importance of self-care and helping them improve their quality of life with this condition."

She earned her medical degree from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute in Chennai, India, completed a residency at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, and completed a fellowship at University of Cincinnati.

The clinic opened in September 2019.

