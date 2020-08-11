U of North Carolina health clinic adds cardiologist to expand outpatient services

Eric Oliver -   Print  |

The Nash UNC Health Care Heart Failure Clinic in Rocky Mount added cardiologist Sudha Jaganathan, MD, to expand services as it nears its one-year anniversary, The Enterprise reports.

Dr. Jaganathan began seeing patients at the clinic in July and said she is excited to start. She added, "I have a passion for heart failure and helping patients understand their disease process, the importance of self-care and helping them improve their quality of life with this condition."

She earned her medical degree from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute in Chennai, India, completed a residency at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, and completed a fellowship at University of Cincinnati.

The clinic opened in September 2019.

