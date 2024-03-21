Top physician practices for cardiology: Castle Connolly 

Castle Connolly ranked the top physician practices for heart and vascular care for 2024.

The awards are based on the number of Castle Connolly top-ranked physicians at a given institution, with consideration given to the institution's type, location and area of specialty, according to a March 20 news release from the healthcare consulting website. It also recognized organizations with the most top physicians for specific medical specialties.

Here are the top five physician practices for heart and vascular care nationally:

1. Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia

2. Washington University Physicians-Center for Advanced Medicine (St. Louis)

3. Pima Heart and Vascular (Tuscon, Ariz.)

4. ColumbiaDoctors (New York City)

5. Stern Cardiovascular (Germantown, Tenn.)