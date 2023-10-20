Cardiologists earn $420,483 in Nevada, the highest-paying state for the profession, according to career website ZipRecruiter.

Nevada pays $59,640, or 16.5%, above the national average of $360,843.

ZipRecruiter collects its compensation data, which was updated Sept. 11, from employer job postings and third-party data sources.

Here is the average annual salary in the 10 highest-paying states for cardiologists:

1. Nevada: $420,483

2. Oregon: $416,875

3. Massachusetts: $413,576

4. Hawaii: $409,265

5. Alaska: $397,711

6. Rhode Island: $393,752

7. South Dakota: $391,589

8. North Dakota: $391,294

9. Washington: $386,827

10. New York: $377,928