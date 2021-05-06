Proposed Florida law would require cardiology ASCs to perform 100 surgeries annually

Orlando, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Hospitals filed a challenge to the American Health Care Association's proposed rule regulating pediatric cardiac care services, according to WUSF.

The proposed rule would require ASCs and hospitals to demonstrate that they performed at least 100 cardiac procedures annually, averaged over a two-year period.

Under the proposed rule, if these facilities did not meet this requirement, they would not be relicensed for the service.

"Closure of the Nemours cardiac program would disrupt continuity of care for the hundreds of Nemours cardiac surgery patients who would be displaced and forced to find new providers," an attorney for the hospital wrote, according to WUSF.

