Physician-owned center housing vascular ASC reaches milestone

The Charlotte, N.C.-based Antezana Multi-Specialty Center, owned by neurosurgeon David Antezana, MD, and his wife, Nicole, reached a construction milestone. 

The final steel beam was set on the project, according to a July 7 LinkedIn post by Edifice, a general contractor involved with the construction.  

The two-story, 20,000-square-foot center will house the South Charlotte Vascular and General Surgery Center, as well as medical office spaces. 

South Charlotte Vascular and General Surgery is a three-physician vascular practice that offers angioplasty, carotid artery surgery and aneurysm repair, among other services.

