New York cardiology group, physician pay $2M to settle false billing claims

New York City-based New York Cardiology and Ghanshyam Bhambhani, MD, settled claims they violated anti-kickback laws by employing an unlawful rental agreement with referring physicians and generating false claims for cardiac procedures, Bloomberg Law reports.

Dr. Bhambhani previously was convicted of conspiracy to pay healthcare kickbacks and was sentenced to 34 months in prison and three years on probation.

HHS argued it had evidence to support civil claims against New York Cardiology and Dr. Bhambhani from Jan. 1, 2010, and July 31, 2017. The state argued that Dr. Bhambhani falsified records to justify cardiac procedures and paid physicians "rent money" to refer patients to New York Cardiology.

Dr. Bhambhani agreed to pay $2 million to settle the claims against himself and his practice. If he doesn't pay this amount, he and the practice will be in default of the agreement. The amount will then gain interest and be referred to a private collection agency.

